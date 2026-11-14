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LSU’s African Student Organization creates a space for comfort, conversation and culture
By Maci Wiley,2 days ago
With LSU’s large campus, it can be difficult for students to feel a sense of belonging, especially for underclassmen who may not have found their community yet. The African Student Organization creates a safe and welcoming community for all students who long for pieces of their African culture while being away from home. On Friday, ASO hosted a PJ and Mumu Night for students to wind down and connect.
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