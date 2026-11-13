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BOO on The BLVD Brings Nearly 1,200 to Kenmore
8 days ago
Candy buckets in hand, costumes around every corner, and nearly 1,200 people filling Kenmore Boulevard—BOO on The BLVD brought Halloween to life in a big way this year! More volunteers than ever lined the street to hand out candy, including government officials, local business owners, community organizations, and neighborhood residents. Two pop-up performances added a theatrical twist, with Rubber City Theatre performing a number from The Addams Family Musical and Firestone CLC bringing a number from Little Shop of Horrors. A stilt walker made its debut, and a donated balloon feature added even more fun for families.Better Kenmore CDC is proud to bring people together and create opportunities for our community to connect, celebrate, and make memories.