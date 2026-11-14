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MTSU Presidential Search Down to One Finalist: Dr. Steven G. Holley
By WGNS News,13 days ago
MURFREESBORO, TN (WGNS) - Middle Tennessee State University’s search for its next president is entering its final stretch, with Dr. Steven G. Holley emerging as the sole finalist to succeed longtime President Sidney A. McPhee. The MTSU Presidential Search Committee has scheduled a public forum with Holley for this coming Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026, from 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the Parliamentary Room on the second floor of the Student Union Building.
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