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Shane Gillis Breaks Silence on Backlash Over SNL Monologue
By Cliche,13 days ago
Inde Navarrette Shades Shane Gillis in SNL Monologue After “Wh–es” Comment Controversy. Shane Gillis is back on the mic. After the comedian sparked controversy following his monologue as host of Saturday Night Live—where he accused women of dressing like “wh–es” while going to the gym—Gillis is addressing the public fallout, clarifying that producers of the sketch comedy show didn’t know of his exact material.