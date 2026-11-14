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ACC Roundup - UNC Falls At Home, Virginia Wins At Maryland - Again
By julian king,13 days ago
In Friday’s ACC Action, Virginia nipped Maryland, 87-83, Georgia beat UNC in the Dean Dome, 78-70, Clemson lost to Georgetown, 85-78, Pitt took Butler at Hinkle, 76-64, Miami trounced North Alabama, 94-52, Virginia Tech left Mount St. Mary’s in the dust, 82-62, Florida State crushed Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 84-60, NC State salted Troy, 81-62, UNLV handled Stanford, 76-68, and SMU stayed undefeated with a 90-65 win over Ball State.