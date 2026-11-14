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Canucks Place Brisebois On IR, Activate Chytil Ahead Of Matchup Against The Rangers
By Adam Kierszenblat,12 days ago
The Vancouver Canucks have announced two roster moves ahead of their Friday night matchup against the New York Rangers. Vancouver has placed defenceman Guillaume Brisebois on IR while activating forward Filip Chytil. Brisebois was placed on IR retroactive to November 9 and will be eligible to return to the lineup early next week.