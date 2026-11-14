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Baton Rouge airport still seeing delays, cancelations after nationwide FAA ground stop
By BLAKE LESCHBER,2 days ago
Baton Rouge Regional Airport is still experiencing impacts to its flight schedule after the nationwide ground stoppage, but officials say it may return to normal Sunday. Louis Hubbard, the airport's chief operating officer, said more flight delays and cancellations than usual are occurring. As of 3:30 p.m., only three arriving flights were delayed and one was canceled. Only two departing flights were delayed by about an hour each, while one going to Charlotte was canceled.