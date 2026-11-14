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Georgia volleyball falls to Tennessee in first “10K Day” loss
By Kaylen Quimby and Mary Montello,2 days ago
Georgia volleyball hosted the third-annual “10K Day” Friday, a day that looks to break records by welcoming 10,000 fans into Stegeman Coliseum to cheer on the Bulldogs. With a vicious sea of red and black surrounding them, it looked as though Georgia volleyball could secure its first home win over Tennessee since 2019, when the Bulldogs won 3-1 over the Volunteers.