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17 Easy Christmas Party Dips (Savory and Sweet)
By Annie,13 days ago
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy. Christmas party dips tend to attract two crowds, the cracker stackers and the cookie dunkers. This collection of 17 easy savory and sweet dip recipes gives both groups a reason to linger at the snack table. You’ll find savory holiday appetizers for the cracker side of the table and sweet dessert dips for the cookie side, so nobody gets left out.