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Tottenham Women 0-0 Everton: wasteful Spurs draw Toffees at home
By Dustin George-Miller,2 days ago
Tottenham Hotspur, fresh off a FA Cup draw against Crystal Palace midweek, had a wonderful opportunity to notch another league win against Everton at home at Brisbane Road. But despite outshooting the Toffees and winning the xG battle 1.66-0.46, Tottenham were wasteful in front of goal and couldn’t find the back of the net in an exasperating 0-0 draw. The result drops Spurs behind Manchester United and into fifth in the WSL standings.