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Kings' De'Andre Hunter: Scores team-high 24 points
By RotoWire Staff,13 days ago
Hunter supplied 24 points (7-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 42 minutes during Friday's 120-107 loss to Portland. Hunter led Sacramento with 24 points and played a team-high 42 minutes. The veteran forward has become one of the few dependable scoring options for a Kings team searching for answers at 1-11. He'll keep getting heavy minutes, so his production should stay steady.