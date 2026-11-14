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Clippers' Rui Hachimura: Records team-high 11 rebounds
By RotoWire Staff,13 days ago
Hachimura accumulated seven points (2-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 32 minutes during Friday's 113-112 victory over the Thunder. Hachimura struggled with his shot but made up for it on the glass, leading the Clippers in rebounding. The forward has been inconsistent as a scorer in his first season with the Clippers, though his size and versatility keep him firmly in the starting lineup. He'll look for a better shooting night against the Hornets.