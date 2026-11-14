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Wreckin' Rams crush first-round foe, but looking for upgrade next week
By Nick Fontenot Contributing writer,2 days ago
Acadiana’s playoff run got off to a strong start Friday with a dominant 52-7 win over West Jefferson in Scott. Despite the dominant performance for the Wreckin’ Rams in which they ran the ball for more than 350 yards, Acadiana coach Doug Dotson acknowledged his team must play better for the bigger challenges that await.
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