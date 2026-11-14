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How much relief will the Spencers provide?
By ABsinceWayBack,13 days ago
The Evan Phillips signing brings the bullpen and some recovering pitchers into focus. I was one of those fans surprised (yet not surprised) with the Evan Phillips signing. I can squint and see it working out, but it was probably one year and/or $2 MM AAV too much. With one reliever signed, the focus shifts to whether or not Raisel Iglesias returns. There is probably a number there that would make me comfortable with that. But another thought brings me to two pitchers that are recovering from injuries. Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach could serve anywhere from starters to swingmen to multiple inning guys to high leverage. That is, assuming they can pitch at all in 2027.