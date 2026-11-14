undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
James Gunn Says No One From Skydance Has Seen Man Of Tomorrow, Calls Reports Of Sweeping Changes False
2 days ago
James Gunn has denied reports that Skydance has watched Man of Tomorrow and ordered major changes to it. In a Threads post today, the outgoing DC Studios co-CEO wrote that nobody from Skydance has seen the Superman sequel, and that the only people who have are Peter Safran and "a very small trusted group of friends and family." Check out the official post down below: