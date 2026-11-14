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Marvel Variant Covers Find Spider-Man Attacking The Death Star, Punisher's New Costume, And More
2 days ago
The Marvel Universe and the Galaxy Far, Far Away collide this January in Star Wars | Marvel: Hope Assembles, a six-issue series by pop culture icon Kevin Smith (Daredevil) and acclaimed artist David Marquez (Ultimate Comics Spider-Man) that marks the historic first-ever crossover between the two franchises. Hope Assembles serves...