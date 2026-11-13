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Men's cross country wraps up season at NCAA Regionals
11 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. | The Jackson State men's cross country team concluded its 2026 campaign on Friday at the NCAA South Regional Championship at Apalachee Regional Park. Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Most Outstanding Runner of the Year Ryan Achau led the way for the Tigers, as he has all season, placing 54th out of 164 finishers with a time of 31:19.2 in the 10k. Collins Kibet followed behind him in 33:08.5, finishing at 120th.