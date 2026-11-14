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What Has to Happen for Oklahoma State to Make Big 12 Title Game After Houston’s Loss at Colorado
By Tyler Waldrep,2 days ago
STILLWATER — Flights were grounded nationwide for a huge stretch on Friday, but it’s possible a magic sleigh did a test flight over this part of the country anyways. Colorado, a team that spent most of the season floundering, beat No. 14 Houston to earn the program’s first win over an AP Top 15 team since 2007 and, in the process, gave the Cowboys the keys to the Big 12 race.