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Match Recap: Barry Scores Twice, White and Pantuso Each Add One in Critical 4-0 Win Over Fort Lauderdale
12 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Lexington Sporting Club women may have flipped the script of their 2026 Fall season Friday night with a mammoth 4-0 win over Fort Lauderdale United FC. The result was the largest margin of victory this season for the Gals in Green as Catherine Barry paved the way with two more goals and goalkeeper Marz Josephson recorded a clean sheet in her professional debut.