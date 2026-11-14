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FAA grounds flights nationwide, disrupting pro and college sports travel for the weekend
By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer,2 days ago
(AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration's decision to ground all flights nationwide for several hours Friday threw the sports world into chaos, leaving NBA, NHL and college teams scrambling to reach their destinations in time for games this weekend. Transportation officials cited “extraordinary circumstances” caused by communications issues at...