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Susan Lane Murder Details and Investigation Timeline
By Naman Shrestha,2 days ago
CBS’ ’48 Hours: Murder at Mount Hood’ chronicles the vanishing and death of a 61-year-old wife and mother of two named Susan “Phoenix” Lane in Welches, Oregon, in the winter of 2024. The tragedy sent shockwaves through the tight-knit community, where she was well-known as an experienced hiker. As the detectives suspected foul play, they dug deeper into the case and uncovered familial matters that ultimately led them straight to the perpetrator. All the intricate details of the case and the investigation that ensued are explored in the documentary, which features in-depth interviews with Susan’s loved ones and the officials who helped solve the case.