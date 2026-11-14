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Carroll scores 26 in Drake’s 81-72 win over South Dakota
2 days ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jon Carroll scored 26 points as Drake beat South Dakota 81-72 on Friday. Carroll also added 10 rebounds and five steals for the Bulldogs (3-0). Dre Kindell scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line. Owen Larson shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.