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ObesityWeek 2026: Studies Map GLP-1 Access Gaps, Obesity's Costs
2 days ago
Research at ObesityWeek 2026 tracks rising obesity in Medicare, productivity losses, prior authorization denials, and GLP-1 persistence. has more than doubled over the past 25 years, while more than one-third of initial prior authorization requests for glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)–based therapies were denied in a large cohort of clinically eligible, commercially insured adults, according to research presented at ObesityWeek 2026, The Obesity Society's annual meeting held November 14-17 in National Harbor, Maryland.1,2.