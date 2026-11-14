undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Houston Denied Her Crash Claim, Then Sold the Car for $10
By Maddie Taylor Hartley,2 days ago
Harwin Dr. & Gessner Rd. — Approximate Site of August 2024 Collision. Kimberly Ezike left Harwin Drive with a broken leg, a car shoved over the curb into an electrical pole, and a compensation claim the city later denied. Houston police suspended the officer who hit her for one day. Less than two months after the crash, that same car — listed in city documents as repairable — sold for $10.