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After nearly $1M worth of scams, Springfield, Mass. looks to prohibit crypto currency ATMs
By WAMC Northeast Public Radio,8 days ago
Springfield could soon become the latest Massachusetts community to ban crypto currency ATMs. This week, city leadership announced plans to prohibit the machines, following almost two years of trying to address fraud cases tied to them. According to the Springfield Police Department, between early 2025 and mid-2026, over 40 residents...
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