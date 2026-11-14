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Oklahoma sheriff calls deputy pay ‘ridiculous,’ raises concerns over salaries
By Cassidy Mudd,2 days ago
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. - An Oklahoma sheriff is speaking out about low deputy salaries, saying some employees struggle to afford rent and regularly work extra hours without additional compensation. Pottawatomie County Sheriff Freeland Wood addressed concerns about pay following criticism of a recent job posting, calling the current compensation “ridiculous.”...
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