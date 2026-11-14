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Former Notre Dame Quarterback Sam Hartman to lead ‘The Bachelor’
By Jon Zimney,2 days ago
Former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman will be the featured contestant on the 30th season of ABC’s “The Bachelor,” scheduled to premiere this spring. Hartman, 27, played for Wake Forest and Notre Dame before joining the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent. At Wake Forest, he set Atlantic Coast Conference records for career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games.