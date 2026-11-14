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Saints Advance to PBC Finals with the Reverse Sweep Over the Bearcats
11 days ago
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The top-seeded Flagler College volleyball team railed from a two-set deficit to defeat No. 5 Lander University in the semifinal round of the Peach Belt Conference (PBC) Tournament Friday night at Flagler Gymnasium. The Saints completed the reverse sweep with a 3-2 victory winning 22-25, 22-25, 25-17, 25-11, 15-12, to advance to the PBC Championship match.