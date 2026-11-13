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SpaceX Starship Launch
By Eric Gay - AP,11 days ago
SpaceX’s Starship soars into orbit after booster explosion prevents an unprecedented double catch. SpaceX has lost out on its attempt to recover its entire Starship back at the Texas launch pad. The first-stage booster was diverted into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after Friday's liftoff and exploded. But the spacecraft still soared into orbit, delivering 26 Starlink satellites. If all goes well, Elon Musk’s SpaceX will try to grab the spacecraft back at the pad on Saturday. The test flight, planned to last 22 hours, is the boldest yet for Starship. The spacecraft will complete 15 laps around Earth before tackling the grand finale.