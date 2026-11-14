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“Stitching Connections” Brings Contemporary Art, Honduran Embroidery to Connecticut
By greenwichfreepress,13 days ago
The Barn @ Downing Yudain will present “Stitching Connections,” an exhibition of hand-embroidered artwork created by Honduran artisans in collaboration with highly regarded artists Pamela Nelson, Sue Benner, Dan Rizzie and Geoff Gorman. The exhibition opens at a reception on Tuesday, November 17th, and may be seen by appointment daily through December 18th, 2026.