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S.F. Sheriff Admits Jail Deputies Recorded Private Lawyer Calls, Fed Them to Prosecutors
By Eric Tanaka,2 days ago
San Francisco jail officials have acknowledged that sheriff’s deputies recorded confidential phone calls between people awaiting trial and their defense attorneys, then handed at least some of those recordings over to prosecutors. The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office says at least 20 of its confidential calls with clients were captured and delivered to the District Attorney’s Office, while the Sheriff’s Office has described its own finding as more than a dozen such calls over the past two years.
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