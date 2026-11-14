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Coastal Humane Society and the Sound Veterinary Hospital are Holding a Pet Vaccination clinic on Saturday, November 28th With Pictures with Santa!
By Submitted Story,2 days ago
Don’t miss this Low-Cost Pet Vaccination Clinic with partner veterinarian. Dr. Blythe Hayes, on Saturday, November 28th at the Sound’s offices, 101 Dowitcher Street, Nags Head, from 9-12. Taek home your family’s pets with Santa!. Dogs can receive their annual (one year) rabies, distemper-parvo, and Bordetella vaccines...
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