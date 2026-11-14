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This 1800s Maine Bank Is Now A Bakery With Homemade Lunches And Beautiful Cakes
By Dean Carver,12 days ago
The old bank vaults now keep cake ingredients cold instead of guarding cash. Honestly, I can’t think of a better promotion for a vault. This building dates back to around 1864. Today, it holds glass cases of eclairs, cream horns, whoopie pies, and fresh breads. Original safety deposit boxes still hang around like they never got the memo.
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