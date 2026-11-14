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Eagle Volleyball Wraps Up Regular Season with Sweep Over Western Illinois
11 days ago
Morehead, Ky. -- Morehead State wrapped up its regular season schedule with a 3-0 sweep (25-23, 25-22- 25-16) over Western Illinois on Senior night in Johnson Arena. Morehead State (12-14, 8-8 OVC) was led by Hollan Everett, who, playing in the final home game of her career, posted 16 kills with a .361 hitting percentage. Ella Warrick just missed her second consecutive double-double with nine kills and 10 digs. Warrick added two aces, giving her 33 on the season.