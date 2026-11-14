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Kevin Feige didn't want Scarlet Witch to appear in VisionQuest, which is pretty funny
By Jarrod Jones,2 days ago
Spoilers for the VisionQuest finale. VisionQuest has put a bow on Marvel Studios’ WandaVision trilogy, culminating in a nice, big group hug between the newly revitalized Vision (Paul Bettany) and his two magic sons, Tommy (Ruaridh Mollica) and Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke). Yet, some fans were disappointed that the Disney+ series didn’t close with a family reunion complete with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), the former Avenger and sorceress who remained—just before the credits rolled on the VisionQuest finale anyway—under the ruins of Mount Wundagore, where she apparently perished after the events of Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness. Well, those fans can blame Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige for keeping Wanda out of VisionQuest—as it turns out, Marvel had bigger plans for the Scarlet Witch beyond merely smooshing the cheeks of her adoring sons. With Avengers: Doomsday looming, the superhero franchise doesn’t seem to have time for such mush.