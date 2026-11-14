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Bodybuilding Champ Accused Of Plexiglas Injections, Sport's Rules Leave Gray Zone
By Anthony Jackson,2 days ago
R. Augusto César de Andrade, 733 — Reported Clinic In Injection Allegations. A bitter rivalry inside competitive bodybuilding has spilled into public view, with former champion Sarah Villegas accusing two-time Ms. Olympia women's physique winner Natalia Coelho of receiving Plexiglas injections to enhance her muscles. Coelho has not confirmed or denied the allegation, and the sport's governing body has not announced any investigation into it.