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“Discontinued” RTX 5090 returns to stock in the US, still costs more than three times MSRP
By Andrew Sozinov🇩🇪,2 days ago
Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5090 has returned to stock at US retailers after weeks of limited availability, but prices remain far above the official $1,999 MSRP. The cheapest available model at Newegg is listed for $6,249.99, more than three times Nvidia's suggested price. Nvidia’s flagship GeForce RTX 5090 has become noticeably...