undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
A Certain Magical Index New Testament Volume 7, Agitate Halation Arc, Western Pre-Orders Open and English Cover Revealed
By Orpheus Joshua,2 days ago
The paperback edition costs $16 USD, and pre-orders are gradually becoming live from the following retailers:. The digital edition costs $8.99 USD, and pre-orders are gradually becoming available from the following retailers:. The synopsis is as follows:. When Kamijou wakes up, he finds himself in a dark, cramped space. The...