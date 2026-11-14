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Women's basketball outlasts Valdosta State in season opener
13 days ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Eckerd women's basketball team opened its 2026-27 season with a 48-44 victory over Valdosta State on Friday evening. Eckerd established its lead early behind a strong defensive effort, holding Valdosta State to just four points in the opening quarter. Savannah Borowicz scored the Tritons' first four points before Zozefine Liva Sipolina connected from beyond the arc to push the advantage to 8-2. Eckerd carried an 8-4 lead into the second quarter.