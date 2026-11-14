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Avengers: Secret Wars' Rumored Spider-Man Plot Can Use 1 Special Symbiote Character
By Jackson Hayes,2 days ago
Avengers: Doomsday has a spider-sized hole in its heart. Despite leading one of the highest-grossing movies of all time in 2026, Tom Holland's Wall-Crawler appears to be on the bench for the rest of the year. But rumor has it that he'll be back in Avengers: Secret Wars, a movie that could place him at center stage, especially if it utilizes a special symbiote character with a knack for knocking its enemies down a peg.