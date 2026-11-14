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Abass Bodija’s Career-High Leads Men’s Basketball to Win over LIU
12 days ago
Bronx, N.Y. - All Odd Couple fans know that on November 13, Felix Unger was asked to remove himself from his place of residence. That request came from his wife. You'd be hard-pressed to find a Fordham men's basketball fan that would want to remove the Rams from their place of residence, especially after Fordham won its third straight game tonight in the historic Rose Hill Gym. Tonight's victory came courtesy of redshirt sophomore Abass Bodija, who scored a career-high 23 points and he grabbed eleven rebounds, to lead the Rams to an 80-58 win over LIU.