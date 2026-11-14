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Opinion: City Council bill to ban glue traps makes ABQ safer for wildlife
By Guest Commentary,2 days ago
At Wildlife Rescue NM, we care for wildlife who come to us with all kinds of injuries and illnesses. Many are victims of the challenges of living in an urban environment. They are hit by cars, injured by domestic animals, or left dehydrated when our river runs dry. These situations are heartbreaking, but they are generally not the result of anyone deliberately trying to harm wildlife. Our staff does everything possible to treat these victims of accidents, negligence, and climate change. We stabilize them, rehabilitate them, and, very often, give them a second chance to return to the wild.