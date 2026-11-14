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Holiday shoppers plan bigger budgets, fewer gifts in 2026
By AZ Business Magazine,2 days ago
Americans are spending more on holiday celebrations, dining and experiences, creating opportunities for Phoenix-area restaurants, shopping centers and retailers. Santa’s sleigh might be carrying fewer presents this year, but Americans are making up for it with bigger holiday celebrations, more dining out and a little help from artificial intelligence.
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