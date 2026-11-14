undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Drew Thomas Brings His Sons Into Grande Lakes Holiday Show as Musicians
By Jasmine Williams,2 days ago
A family of magicians took the stage at Grande Lakes Orlando on Friday night, opening a holiday edition of their stage show that folds illusions, live music and more than two decades of Orlando history into one performance. The Magic Show: Holiday Edition kicked off at 7 p.m., with America's Got Talent finalist Drew Thomas leading a cast that includes his wife and two sons.
1