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San Diego Man, 27, Charged After Cleveland Teen He Met Online Is Found in Lakewood
By Gavin Ortiz,2 days ago
A 15-year-old Cleveland girl who vanished after telling her mother she was headed to a friend's house was found safe in Lakewood, and the 27-year-old California man she had been messaging on Instagram is now facing child sex charges. Police say the girl, identified as Anahis Baker, never arrived at her friend's home, setting off a search that stretched across two cities and drew in the FBI.
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