undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
No. 19 Mules Basketball Signs Bo Barber from the Class of 2027
8 days ago
WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Central Missouri Mules basketball is excited to announce the signing of Bo Barber from the graduating class of 2027 to the Mules. "We are excited that Bo Barber is going to be a Mule and look forward to welcoming him and his family to the University of Central Missouri." Head coach Adam Bohac said. "Bo is a very versatile and dynamic athlete who plays in a great program at Crossings Christian and will arrive well-schooled after playing for Coach Colby Connel at Crossings. Mule Nation will love getting to know Bo Barber! Congratulations to Bo and his family!" Bohac added.
1