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Bach Aria Soloists and Actor Cinnamon Schultz Paulette Present Incisive Performance in Praise of Great Women
By Tim McDonald,2 days ago
The Bach Aria Soloists regularly present some of the most creative and collaborative programs in the Kansas City region. Take Friday, Nov. 13, for example, when they performed a concert titled “In Her Own Words” at the Truman Forum Auditorium at the KC Public Library Plaza Branch. Alongside actor Cinnamon Schultz Paulette, the trio performed exquisite and fascinating works by women composers, featuring staged readings from their letters and publications. Those in attendance experienced a riveting glimpse into the composers’ minds and hearts as well as their musical styles.