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Hanceville City Council appoints Bart Absher interim fire chief, approves funding and contracts
By Liz Tankersley,2 days ago
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council met Thursday, Nov. 12, approving several items of business, including the appointment of an interim fire chief, a housing authority appointment, funding adjustments and contracts for city services. The Council officially named Bart Absher as Hanceville’s interim fire chief. In other...