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The Microsoft 365 outage sent Japan back to fax machines and landlines
By Kishalaya Kundu,2 days ago
Serving tech enthusiasts for over 25 years. In brief: The Microsoft 365 outage this week reportedly sent businesses, government agencies, and other organizations across Japan scurrying for old-school fax machines and landline phones to maintain normal operations. The outage, which has yet to be fully fixed, affects almost all of Microsoft's popular cloud services, including Outlook, Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive, Copilot, and Xbox.