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Cmpnd Releases dspy-wsp: Weight-Space Programming Comes to DSPy
By Asif Razzaq,2 days ago
Cmpnd has released dspy-wsp, a prototype optimizer that brings weight-space programming to DSPy. Weight-space programming is a technique in which a frontier LLM reads another model’s weights and edits them directly. There are no gradients, no training loop and no fine-tuning dataset. dspy-wsp packages this as WeightSpace, an optimizer that plugs into any DSPy program and metric. In Cmpnd’s tests, about $5 to $10 of GPT-6-Astra calls improved every decision model they tried. You can check the deployment options and specs here through our GPULeaderboard.com chrome extension.